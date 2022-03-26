Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that he has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to call elections after presenting the federal Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, as his popularity has increased following the Opposition’s submission of a no-trust resolution against him, Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rashid also stressed that the idea for early elections is his own “opinion”, and should not be taken as the PTI’s stance.

Terming the Opposition as “foolish”, Rashid said their move has taken the Prime Minister to a level of popularity where “it is the right time to go for early elections”.

“I’m asking for early elections after presenting a good Budget, because this incompetent Opposition has allowed us to win again,” Rashid said.

“When the Pakistani nation sees their (Opposition leaders) faces, they switch channels,” he claimed.

“This is the same Shehbaz [Sharif] who says Nawaz [Sharif] greatly respects [Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed] Bajwa and the army.

“Where did ‘vote ko izzat do’ go? The vote has been sold at shops, they have insulted democracy,” he said, referring to Nawaz Sharif’s earlier rhetoric of attacking the army chief for allegedly ousting him from power.

