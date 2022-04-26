Grey hair is a part and parcel of growing old. As we age, sagging of the skin, fine lines, wrinkles and greying hair become permanent residents of your body.

While grey hair is inevitable, it can be distressing to deal with greying hair when you are in your 20s or 30s. For the unversed, hair turns grey, when the body stops making the pigment melanin. Over the years the process of melanin slows down.

Besides this, the other common causes of grey hair are heredity and malnutrition. If everyone in your family experienced early greying of hair, then it is likely a hereditary condition and you will likely develop the same.

Acute malnutrition can also cause premature greying. Besides these lifestyle habits like smoking can cause you to grey earlier. Severe emotional stress can also contribute to greying.

In addition to these, if you have bleached your hair too often, then you will find yourself a victim of greying hair. Other practices that cause damage to your hair, indirectly causing it to grey is frequent use of a brush instead of a wide toothed comb, daily usage of straighteners/curling irons and applying harsh chemically loaded hair products in the hair.

As a broad overview the things that will prevent hair from greying early include – quitting smoking, protecting hair from sun damage, consuming enough vitamins and minerals and avoiding bleach and chemical products in the hair.

Besides all this, there are some home remedies that can be tried to prevent premature greying.

Coconut oil massage

Massage hair and scalp with coconut oil every alternate day before going to bed. Wash hair as usual (with mild natural shampoos) the next morning

Ginger Honey

Grate a tablespoon of ginger and mix it with honey and consume this every morning. This will cleanse your body and benefit your hair as well.

Consume blackstrap molasses

Eating a spoonful of blackstrap molasses, the kind made from sugarcane juice, not the beet sugar extract. Eat this every other day as it has been known to reverse greying hair.

Eat Sesame seeds

Eating black sesame seeds two or three times a week as it can slow down and sometimes even reverse the greying process of hair.

Drink gooseberry juice

Indian Gooseberry or Amla is extremely rich in Vitamin C and it offers proven benefits for strong hair. Drinking six ounces of this juice every day, or massaging hair with Gooseberry oil once a week can do wonders to prevent greying of hair.