Have grown up being a cinephile: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has come up with a digital property called “Arjun Recommends”, says he has grown up being a cinephile and a binge-watcher seeking good content to watch.

Arjun will be using his social media to start the digital property and hopes that it helps everyone looking to find good content on television, OTT or at the cinemas.

“I have grown up being a cinephile and a binge-watcher seeking good content to watch, learn and enjoy something new and path-breaking. And I have always recommended them to my friends and family who have also loved my suggestions. The germ of this idea actually came from their reactions,” he said.

The “India’s Most Wanted” star says he treats his social media followers like his family.

“I wanted to start a digital property through which I would jam with them more intimately and share my recommendations with them. There is such outstanding content to watch and I do feel I must share this information with people who also want to see disruptive and quality content,” he added.

Talking about his digital property “Arjun Recommends”, the actor said it “will be super chilled, super casual as if I’m sitting in my living room and having a conversation with my friends”.

“The idea is to keep it relaxed and indulgent as I discuss the content piece that I have come across and tell everyone why I’m recommending this. It’s an extremely personal social media property for like-minded people to jam on the superb content from across the world that’s available for all of us to see,” he said.

The 34-year-old actor also hopes that people from the “world over also recommend content for me to see and get inspired”.

–IANS

dc/mag/