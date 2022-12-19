The first day of the winter session in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed verbal exchanges between the ruling and opposition leaders, with the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath saying that he has kept the opposition chair warm for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Before the session began, Speaker Girish Gautam chaired the meeting of the business advisory committee.

Finding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan absent during the question hour, state Congress president Kamal Nath said he has kept the chair of opposition warm for him.

“He (CM Chouhan) is not here, I want to tell him through you that I have kept this chair (opposition seat) warm for him,” Kamal Nath said, referring to state Home Minister Minister Narottam Msihra.

Responding to that, Mishra, who is also the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said, “This is the day dream.”

Notably, CM Chouhan left the House after the formal beginning of the session as he had to address the gathering of newly-elected municipal councillors, who had been called for a meeting by the state urban development ministry.

The verbal tussle between the ruling and the opposition continued. Mishra accused the opposition of not allowing the House to function properly and evading from the debates on public issues. Responding to that, Kamal Nath said, “You know who does not allow the House to function.”

Earlier, Nath said that the Congress has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the present BJP government in the state. “I hope it will be followed and accepted as per the rules. We always want the Assembly to run and the term should be extended.”

Meanwhile, the House paid tribute to the departed leaders and distinguished people. After which the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned till Tuesday.

