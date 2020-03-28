Have lemon juice, cake, eggs: Mamata urges health workers

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday advised hospital staff to have warm lemon water juice twice a day and asked the authorities to provide high protein food like boiled eggs, bananas and cake to health workers in the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus infection.

“My doctors, nurses and health workers have to remain fit. So I would advise all hospital workers to have warm lemon juice twice daily to keep their throat clean,” she said after a review meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.

During the video conferencing with officials, Banerjee enquired about the breakfast given to the hospital workers.

An official replied: “Roti, vegetables and sweets”.

Banerjee then asked district administration officials and health authorities to add a boiled egg to the menu.

“Egg is protein rich. You have to give a fulfilling amount of food to them. You can’t keep them on an empty stomach.”

The Chief Minister then asked about the evening refreshement.

She was told they were provided puffed rice if they so desired.

“Only puffed rice won’t do. Give them ripe bananas also. Banana is germicide. If you don’t get bread, give them cakes,” she said.

She said the next two weeks would be very crucial in the fight against the lethal disease.

