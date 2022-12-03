A section of the Congressmen in Kerala seemed to be jittery ahead of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s scheduled visit to Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts in the next two days.

Tharoor will arrive in Erattupettah, about 40 kms from Kottayam, to address a Youth Congress meeting on Saturday while he will be in Adoor in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

The two district committees of the party are up in arms on the ground that Tharoor did not inform them and hence they will not cooperate with his visit.

Reacting to the matter, Tharoor said that he fails to understand what has happened in the past two months as complaints are coming up.

“I have no clue what’s happening and my office always gives the information. I have committed to attend and I will attend both the meetings and will deliver my speech,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor’s stock in the state political arena grew hugely ever since he decided to contest against the ‘official’ presidential candidate of Congress, Malikarjuna Kharge.

Though he lost by a mile, his stock grew the highest especially in his home state, because of the huge interest generated on his candidature.

Sensing trouble, the top leaders in the party – Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan and his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala turned very jittery, as they felt Tharoor due to his outgoing personality might bulldoze them.

However, the silver lining for him came when veteran former chief minister Oommen Chandy lent his helping hand following which Tharoor has decided to move forward.

Both Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts are the strongholds of the Chandy faction in the party and hence Tharoor will have no issues when he delivers his speeches.

20221203-143804