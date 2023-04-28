INDIA

Have no objection to Anand Mohan’s release, says Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar government may be facing flak over release of Bahubali-cum-politician Anand Mohan Singh, but BJP leaders have different views over it.

Its upper caste leaders are in favour of release of the steps while some others belonging to the OBC section have different views.

On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey claimed that Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh conspired against Lalu Prasad Yadav and sent him to jail. Similarly, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav were involved in conspiring against Anand Mohan and sent him to jail. They have ruined the political career of Anand Mohan, he alleged.

“The name of Anand Mohan was neither connected directly with the murder of Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah nor instigating the mob to kill him. Despite that, he was forced to stay in jail during his youth. I have no objection with the decision of the court but he was forced to stay in jail during youth period and released to take political benefit,” Chaubey said.

“I want to tell them (leaders of Mahagathbandhan) that they will not get political benefit for it. Those who had murdered the political career of Anand Mohan have to give answers for it,” Chaubey, who is a Brahmin leader of BJP in Bihar, said.

Earlier, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Giriraj Singh also claimed that they have no objection to the release of Anand Mohan.

