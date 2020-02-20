Have to give our bowlers a good target to defend: Krishnamurthy

Perth, Feb 23 (IANS) India need to be measured and avoid complacency in their match against Bangladesh in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, according to batter Veda Krishnamurthy. India took a big step in their quest to progress to the knockouts when their superior bowling effort led by spinner Poonam Yadav helped them beat defending champions Australia by 17 runs.

“We can’t be complacent with the victory (against Australia). We have to let go of those emotions now and focus on repeating all the good things we did,” said Krishnamurthy in a press conference on the eve of India’s match against Bangladesh that will take place on Monday.

India were restricted to 132/4 by Australia in the first match but Poonam’s extraordinary four-wicket haul helped them take the advantage. Krishnamurthy said that India would want to ensure the bowlers have a better total to defend.

“We want to make sure we have enough of a score for our bowlers to defend. At the same time, we can’t be too ambitious with our strokes or risk being run short but we need to make sure we get enough runs on board,” said the 27-year-old.

“Our bowling attack is doing really well. It’s all about giving them that extra cushioning. If we had finished 15 runs shorter on Friday (against Australia), it would have been a lot more difficult for us.”

The match will be played in Perth and India will be looking to put their recent history in big tournaments against Bangladesh behind them. Bangladesh had beaten them in the group stage and final of the 2018 Asia Cup T20.

