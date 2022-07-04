Fexting sounds like a vaguely dirty term but in actuality it is a slang for those who prefer to “fight” it out via texting.

A reference to this was made by Jill Biden, the First Lady of the US, who said during an interview that she and her husband, President Joe Biden have started having their fights through text messages so they can avoid arguments around secret service agents and other staff members at the White House.

She had called this fexting, i.e., fighting or arguing through texting. The word was so catchy that it has since started trending among netizens.

So, is fexting good or bad?

There are opposing views on this. Many millennials see fexting as a red flag, while many in Gen Z don’t think this is such a big deal. The general consensus though is that fighting over texts can sometimes cause a misinterpretation as you might lose the emotional essence of the message you’re trying to convey.

Texts are great when you want to talk about facts. But arguments in a relationship are rarely black or white, when communicating about feelings, face to face conversations are better as you can see the other person their body language, their expressions and the sum total of it together helps communicate what you have to say.

That said, people who are not comfortable with overt display of emotions and get flustered when they have to deal with tears or arguments might find fexting much more comfortable. Fexting allows them to convey what they have to say without getting flustered or worried about how the other person will react.

Relationship experts though are clear on this – According to them, communication is not only about the spoken words, it is about body language, the tonality of what is being told, the volume with which the words are spoken, the expression on the face and none of this will get communicated when texting.

Also, if one person wants to talk it out face to face and the other only wants to discuss important matters or arguments on text then it means you are not on the same page when it comes to conflict resolution in your relationship.

Sometimes, the anger and rage might make it feel like fexting is a better option. At such moments it might be okay to communicate via text. But a follow up conversation in person is always needed to resolve any argument and move on effectively.