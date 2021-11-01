Residents, businesses, entrepreneurs and community groups are invited to give their feedback and provide input on Brampton’s 2022 Proposed Budget, which will be available on the city’s website next week.

On Tuesday, November 16, Mayor Patrick Brown, Chair, Budget Committee, and Regional Councillor Paul Vicente, Vice Chair, Budget Committee, will host a virtual meeting for businesses and entrepreneurs at 9:30 am and a Tele Town Hall at 6:45 pm for members of the public and representatives from community groups.

Registration for both sessions is now open on www.brampton.ca/budget.

City staff will also be in attendance at both engagements, and participants will be able to ask questions, highlight priorities and help shape Brampton’s 2022 Budget deliberations.

Deliberations will begin on Monday, November 29, and the Budget will be approved on Wednesday, December 8.

More information is available at www.brampton.ca/budget.