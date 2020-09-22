Canindia News

Have your say on noise in Mississauga

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA012

The City of Mississauga is holding three virtual consultation sessions to get public input on how to manage noise now and for the future. Virtual consultation sessions include a presentation on the Noise Control By-law Review and group discussion and input, giving residents one more opportunity to have their say.

The virtual consultations will take place on:

  • Thursday, October 1 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Who can participate:

  • Mississauga residents
  • Business owners
  • Taxpayers

Register at https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/noise-control/widgets/44891/key_dates#23673 to participate.

An online survey is also available until October 7, 2020 at https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/noise-control/survey_tools/survey-proposed-noise-control-by-law.

The feedback received will help shape the new by-law to make it more responsive to resident and community needs.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Opportunity to express your opinion on noise issue in Mississauga

CIEDITOR-PRADIP

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More