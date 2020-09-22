Have your say on noise in Mississauga

The City of Mississauga is holding three virtual consultation sessions to get public input on how to manage noise now and for the future. Virtual consultation sessions include a presentation on the Noise Control By-law Review and group discussion and input, giving residents one more opportunity to have their say.

The virtual consultations will take place on:

Thursday, October 1 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Who can participate:

Mississauga residents

Business owners

Taxpayers

Register at https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/noise-control/widgets/44891/key_dates#23673 to participate.

An online survey is also available until October 7, 2020 at https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/noise-control/survey_tools/survey-proposed-noise-control-by-law.

The feedback received will help shape the new by-law to make it more responsive to resident and community needs.