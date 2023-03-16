INDIA

Haven’t spoken against India, will speak in House if allowed: Rahul

At the centre of target of the government over his statement in London, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will speak inside the House if allowed to and that he has not spoken anything which is anti-India.

Gandhi was smiling when asked by the reporters in Parliament whether he will apologise for his UK speech. He said, “I haven’t spoken anything anti-India,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi attended the second part of the Budget Session for the first time after it started on March 13.

Earlier in the day, both Houses were adjourned till 2 p.m. amid ruckus by the treasury and opposition members.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day at 11 a.m., the opposition members rushed into the well shouting slogans and showing placards, seeking a JPC probe in the Adani matter.

Treasury benches on their part, also were seen shouting slogans, seeking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks during his speech in London last week, where he had said that democratic values were under threat in India.

Amid chaotic scenes, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house till 2 p.m.

Similar scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha too, as the opposition members rushed into the well, protesting over the Adani matter, as soon as the Upper House was convened for the day.

