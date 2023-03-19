Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is currently seen in the comedy web show ‘Pop Kaun’, shared his perspective on comedy and how it helped him learn a lot as an actor.

Kunal started his acting career with the TV show ‘Gul Gulshan Gulfaam’, and later acted in films such as ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Zakhm’, ‘Bhai’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Dushman’. He played the male lead in ‘Kalyug’, ‘Dhol’, and was also seen in a comedy film ‘Golmaal 3’.

He shared that as an actor he wants to explore something new and comedy helps in seeing things in a positive way.

He said: “There is always something new to learn, to explore, or to improvise, and I believe having a sense of humour shapes how we view the world. I also don’t give much thought to how I present myself on social media and just do what comes naturally to me.”

‘Pop Kaun’ features Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, late Satish Kaushik, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever. The show is produced by Yam Productions, created and directed by Farhad Samji.

‘Pop Kaun’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

