Hawkers, vendors in Delhi allowed to resume business

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Delhi government has decided to allow street vendors and hawkers to resume their business in accordance with the necessary Covid-19 related precautions and social distancing measures, officials said.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has largely affected small scale businesses in which street vendors are one of the most affected groups.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will pass an order through which street vendors and hawkers can resume their work and livelihood in Delhi.

“They would be allowed to run the business daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. along with social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” Kejriwal said.

However, the weekly markets in Delhi have not been allowed to open yet as these markets generally witness a lot of rush.

Also, in the national capital’s Containment Zone, street vendors and hawkers would not be allowed to operate.

–IANS

