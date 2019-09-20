Hayley Kiyoko considers being gay her biggest strength

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Singer Hayley Kiyoko says that being gay has become her “biggest strength” after years of living life in fear of other people not accepting her.

“My biggest weakness growing up was that I was gay and I was different from everyone else and now it’s become my biggest strength because it’s empowered me,” said Kiyoko, 28.

“I really feared growing up because I was like, life is going to be so difficult and people are just not going to understand,” the “Curious” singer explained.

“And going into my music career, I was just like, if I’m scared, everyone else will be. So, I have to embrace who I am, I have to be the brave one because if I take that first step, everyone else will follow.”

She opened up about self love on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, reports “people.com”.

