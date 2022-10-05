The highway project for 13.4 Km two-Lane Hayuliang-Hawai (Package-I) in Arunachal Pradesh with a total project cost of Rs 138.13 crore will be completed this year.

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the project will act as a significant boost to connectivity in the Northeast.

“Significant Boost to Connectivity in the North East! The project is for 13.4 Km 2-Lane Hayuliang-Hawai (Package-I) in Arunachal Pradesh with a total project cost of Rs. 138.13 Cr. will be completed this year. This stretch is located closely to the Indo-Myanmar Border and will give boost to socio-economic development in the region,” said the Minister on Twitter.

Earlier, in December 2018, Gadkari had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for many national highways projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Officials said that these infrastructure projects will transform the picture of states in the north eastern region of the country by way of development, job creation, tourism and employment for the youth.

Among others, these projects also included two-laning of the 74.86 km Roing-Hunli Section of Hunli-Anini Road (NH-313); two-laning of the 11.31km Hayuliang-Hawai Road section of NH-113 and the 10.3 km Hunli-Anini section of NH-313.

20221005-133605