Hazard hasn’t been the player he was at Chelsea, says Capello

Madrid, July 26 (IANS) Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello feels that forward Eden Hazard hasn’t adapted to the struggles of La Liga and that is why he wasn’t able to perform as per his very own high standards in the first season in Spain.

Hazard joined Real from Chelsea before the start of the season for a reported sum of 130 million pounds. Real hierarchy hoped we would be able to fill the void created by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.

Hazard, however, failed to live up to those expectations as his season was marred by injuries and he featured in just 21 matches across competitions for ‘Los Blancos’.

“He hasn’t been the player he was at Chelsea and he was injured for a long time, he hasn’t adapted,” Capello was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Marca.

“I’ve always thought of him as a great player but the Real shirt weighs heavily and Hazard has sunk this year. It’s clear that he’ll be better next season,” he added.

Despite Hazard’s indifferent show in LaLiga, Real managed to beat tough competition from Barcelona and clinch the league title, their first since 2017 and 34th overall.

Forward Karim Benzema proved to Real’s talisman this term as he scored 21 times to star in their title-winning campaign. Only Barca’s Lionel Messi (25) scored more than Benzema this season in the Spanish top-flight.

