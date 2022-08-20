INDIASPORTS

Hazel does the Women’s Air Rifle double at National Selection Trials

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana’s Hazel landed the double in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, winning both the Senior Women’s and Junior Women’s T5 national selection trials at the M.P. Shooting Academy range.

She beat the Railways’ Meghana Sajjanar 17-15 in the senior women’s gold medal match and Karnataka’s Yukhti Rajendra 17-9 in the Junior Women’s final.

She missed out on a treble, falling to Haryana’s Nancy 10-16 in the Youth final. She shot a solid 631 in the qualifiers which helped her come second behind Meghana in the Women’s event while helping her top the Junior and Youth qualifiers.

At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi where the Pistol trials are underway, Uttar Pradesh’s (U.P) Ujjwal Malik got the better of Haryana’s Samrat Rana 16-2 in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol T5 final. Ujjwal had also topped the qualifiers with a score of 587, while Samrat came second with the same score but lesser inner 10s.

Samrat, however, won gold in the Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol, beating U.P’s Sagar Dangi 16-14 in a close final. Haryana also won gold in the Youth Men’s 10m Air Pistol when Jatin Kumar got the better of the Army’s Pradhyumn Singh 16-6 in the gold medal match.

20220820-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi-Vadodara Indigo flight diverted after technical snag

    Arunachal Guv for constant review of plans to strengthen development in...

    BJP to return to power in UP with significant drop in...

    At 6,148, India records max Covid deaths in a day