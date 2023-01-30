COMMUNITYTOP NEWS

Hazel McCallion, former mayor of Mississauga, passes away at 101

CIEDITOR
0
1

Hazel McCallion, the former mayor of Mississauga, passed away at the age of 101. Premier Doug Ford announced her passing in a statement on behalf of her family. McCallion served as mayor for 36 years, from 1978 to 2014, making her the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. During her tenure, she led the transformation of Mississauga from a rural community into a bustling metropolis.

McCallion’s political style earned her the nickname “Hurricane Hazel” from her supporters. She served 12 terms as mayor, facing several conflicts of interest allegations during her time in office. In 1982, she was found guilty by an Ontario court for participating in a council vote on the development of land that she had an interest in. Despite this, she remained mayor and was cleared of another conflict of interest allegation in 2013.

McCallion is credited with using lower taxes in Mississauga to attract businesses from Toronto and helping the city grow. Today, Mississauga is the third-largest city in Ontario and the seventh-largest in Canada, with a population of over 700,000.

In her 2014 autobiography, ‘Hurricane Hazel: A Life with Purpose’, McCallion wrote about her nickname and how it reflected her political style. She stated that while she was a “terror to any premier in Ontario”, she considered herself more of a “builder” than a “hurricane”.

Throughout her career, McCallion received praise for her leadership during the worst disaster in the city’s history, a train derailment and explosion that resulted in no deaths. She also had many places and organizations named after her, including the Hazel McCallion Line.

Hazel McCallion was born in Port Daniel, Quebec, on February 14, 1921. She attended business secretarial school in Quebec City and Montreal after high school, and her first job was at the Louis Rolland Paper Company. She later worked for Canadian Kellogg company and transferred to Toronto. She married her husband Sam in 1951. Hazel’s political career began in Streetsville, where she served as the chairman of the Planning Board before being elected as mayor in 1970. With her leadership and determination, she turned Mississauga from a small town to one of the biggest cities in Canada.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada to have a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth...

    Women lead the way for Canada

    New nursing degree program at Barrie’s Georgian College

    Vaccine mandate to be suspended for travellers within Canada, masks will...