Hazel McCallion to lie in state at Mississauga City Hall for 2 days

Beginning this Sunday, the late Hazel McCallion will lie in state at Mississauga City Hall for two days before her state funeral.

Over these two days, the public can pay their respects and offer their condolences between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 12 and Monday, February 13.

Additionally, members of the public can sign an online condolence book or a printed condolence book available in the Legislative Building at Queen’s Park.

A limited number of tickets to the state funeral held at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre (5500 Rose Cherry Place, Mississauga) will be made available to the public on Thursday, February 9, beginning at 12 p.m. Tickets are required to attend. For more information, visit Mississauga.ca/Hazel.

The memorial may also be viewed from the Living Arts Centre (4141 Living Arts Drive, Mississauga.)

In lieu of flowers, the McCallion family has asked that donations be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation or to the Hazel McCallion Charitable Foundation for Arts, Culture and Heritage.

Mrs. McCallion served 12 consecutive terms as Mayor of Mississauga.

