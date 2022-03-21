COMMUNITY

Hazel McCallion Walk for Health event to raise funds for new Trillium hospital

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The Hazel McCallion Walk for Health is a brand new 2 km and 5 km fundraising event hosted by Trillium Health Partners Foundation taking place on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Port Credit Memorial Park. Money raised from the walk will help build The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital which will replace the existing 62-year old facility in Queensway, Mississauga. Once complete, the new hospital will offer over 950 beds, more surgical capacity and a much larger emergency department.

THP’s Honorary Guardian, former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion, who recently celebrated her 101st birthday, will be in attendance, leading the way.

“Hazel McCallion has been a champion of better health in our community for decades and we are honoured to be launching this brand new event with her at the helm. Together we will celebrate health care workers with our community and THP, all in support of creating a new kind of health care for a healthier tomorrow,” says Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of the THP Foundation.

THP has 1.7 million patient visits per year across three main sites: Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre. THP cares for 2.2 million people in the West GTA, with the most inpatients and most births per year in Ontario, and some of the largest volumes for emergency care and surgery. These numbers are only expected to climb as the community rapidly grows and ages, a statement said.

To encourage community engagement, The Hazel McCallion Walk for Health is free to register and participants who set a fundraising goal will receive ribbons, T-shirts, swag bags, and wristband access to the family-friendly festival featuring a free BBQ lunch, live entertainment and child-friendly activities.

