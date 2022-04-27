HBO’s upcoming drama set in the music industry titled ‘The Idol’, which comes from Grammy winning artist The Weeknd and Sam Levinson (Euphoria creator) is now making changes to its cast and crew after it has started production citing a change in “creative direction”.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has stated that they will “adjust” the cast and crew of the series to fit the new creative direction of the show.

HBO released a statement that said, “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” the premium cable outlet said in a statement. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

It is not clear if these changes mean that cast and crew members could be leaving the show as nothing definite has been announced yet.

‘The Idol’ was first announced in June 2021 when it was reported that HBO was developing a series with The Weeknd who will be co-writing and executive producing the show along with his production partner Reza Fahim as well as Sam Levinson. At the time it was reported that A24, Sara E. White, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall and Kevin Turen, Aaron Gilbert for Bron will be executive producers of the show.

The drama was said to be set in the music industry in LA and it was about a leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complex relationship with a budding pop singer. In November 2021, HBO ordered this show to series.

The series regulars were said to be Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis and Troye Sivan while Tunde Adebimpe, Melanie Liburd, Nico Hiraga, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Anne Heche were cast in recurring roles.

As per the report, since the production for the show had already commenced, changes now will mean that the studio will have to reshoot some scenes that have already been filmed, but it has been confirmed that the show will continue after the creative overhauling process is done.

‘The Idol’ will reportedly have six episodes and executive producer Amy Seimetz is directing all of them. The showrunner is Joe Epstein.