HC adjourns Vadra’s plea challenging PMLA

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned hearings in a plea filed by businessman Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora challenging certain sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The two also sought quashing of the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against them over which they are facing a probe.

A Division Bench of the court presided by Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra posted the matter for hearing on August 21.

The court, however, dismisses as withdrawn another plea of both petitioners seeking no coercive action against them as both had been already granted anticipatory bail by the trail court.

Vadra is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D.P. Singh and Amit Mahajan represented the Enforcement Directorate while Congress leader and advocate K.T.S. Tulsi’s team appeared for the petitioners.

–IANS

anb/mr