HC allows foreign Hindu-Christian couple to register marriage in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted permission to two foreign nationals from Canada and the US, working in the national capital, to have their official wedding ceremony and register their marriage here.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singhm, dealing with a plea filed by a Hindu-Christian couple seeking registration of their marriage in India, suggested the pair approach the Sub-Divisional Magistrate on January 17 to submit the form for solemnisation of marriage.

The couple, who has been living in India for six months, wants to marry and continue living here.

The couple was shown an error message and barred from proceeding further on submitting their particulars on the Delhi government’s official website as under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, they were needed to register their marriage. The message read: “At least one party should be Indian”.

The couple, however, questioned the authority concerned at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office and said that no bar for foreign citizens to solemnise their marriage in India, especially when they have been residing in India.

The couple was told that if they apply for the same offline, there is no such procedure.

Meanwhile, the department’s counsel submitted that it is considering making changes in the portal for the registration of the marriage.

The bench, moreover, directed the city government to place on record a status report on what steps are being taken to amend the guidelines and make changes to the e-portal.

As the guidelines and the e-portal had not been changed post 2019, the court directed the Secretary of the department to appear in court on January 19.

