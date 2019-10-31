HC appoints retired judge to probe Tis Hazari Court violence

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Sunday appointed a retired judge to be assisted by Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance to conduct a judicial inquiry into the clash between advocates and the Delhi Police at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The High Court took suo moto cognizance on the matter.

The High Court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Delhi government and the Union Home Ministry to facilitate retired Justice S.P. Garg with an office to hold the judicial inquiry, which office should be in the vicinity of the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The court also directed the transfer of additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh and Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh during the pendency of the inquiry.

“The police will record the statement of injured advocates Vijay Verma, Pankaj Dubey, Ranjit Malik, Sagar Sharma and other such advocates. An FIR should be registered then and copy of the same should be given to the court on the next date of hearing”, said the court directing the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide compensation to the injured advocates. The counsel for the Centre told the court that 21 policemen had been injured in the incident, and eight police vans burnt. The police have transferred the additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad.

–IANS

