HC asks DDA, DUSIB to file affidavits in Mehrauli demolition drive case

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to file affidavits by February 21 in a plea filed by the Goshiya Colony Sewa Samiti and others residing in Mehrauli.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora dealing with a plea filed through advocate Anupradha Singh also directed the petitioner to file its rejoinder within three days after DDA and DUSIB file their affidavits.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on February 28.

The plea challenges the December 12, 2022 demolition notice, wherein DDA purports to carry out a demolition drive in the entire Goshiya Colony, which is in existence for more than five decades and consists of over 600 houses, with approximately 4,000 population.

The plea stated, citing the ‘Ajay Maken and others vs Union of India’ case that a demolition drive cannot be carried out without following the protocol for removal of jhuggis as per the order of Delhi High Court.

The plea stated that before beginning any demolition drive, the land-owning agency must send a request to DUSIB, which will determine if the jhuggis qualifies for rehabilitation in accordance with the cut-off.

The petition claimed that the land-owning agency cannot begin the demolition process until DUSIB determines that the jhuggis are not eligible for rehabilitation.

