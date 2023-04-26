INDIA

HC asks Delhi Police to hold meeting for tightening security in district courts

NewsWire
0
0

Adding to the series of shootouts in Delhi courts, a recent incident which took place at Saket courts has stirred fear among the court-goers.

In wake of such recurring incidents, the High Court has asked senior police officials and Bar Associations to suggest measures on tightening the security in district courts of the capital.

After the latest incident in which a suspended lawyer shot at and injured a woman inside Saket court, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has asked the stakeholders to hold a meeting in two weeks’ time.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, was dealing with a bunch of pleas seeking measures for tight safety and security in the trial courts and a suo motu case initiated in 2021 after a similar incident at Rohini Courts.

Appearing for Delhi government, Standing Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that the police has been very cooperative and is doing a fantastic work concerning this matter.

He said: “Measures are being taken and the police are trying to put more CCTV cameras. All the measures are being taken to ensure safety and security [in court premises].”

Last year in September, the court had sought from its administrative side, a fresh status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in July 2019.

Lawyer Kunwar Gangesh Singh had filed the PIL seeking directions to enhance the security systems of various district courts across the city.

The court had then in December 2021, issued directions related to the safety and security of the courts complexes and for reviewing and revamping its security arrangements.

20230426-160804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Quality infra key to build robust global value chain linkages in...

    If not for Covid, people would not have voted Vijayan: Cong

    Hunger management and intermittent fasting

    Death threats to K’taka judges over hijab verdict; 2 arrested