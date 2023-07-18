INDIA

HC dismisses Pernod Ricard’s plea challenging Delhi govt refusal to renew sales license

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by French spirits company Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, challenging the city government’s decision not renew its liquor sales license.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh stated that the writ petition was not appropriate at this stage and advised Pernod Ricard to approach the appellate authority under the excise law to address its concerns.

The company’s application for an L1 license was rejected by the Department of Excise on April 13 due to ongoing investigations related to the violation of the Delhi government’s excise policy.

Pernod Ricard India is accused of providing financial support to some of its retailers in Delhi to increase the stock of its brands.

In November of the previous year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Pernod Ricard executive Benoy Babu in a money laundering case connected to the now-abolished Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The trial court previously stated that the available evidence suggested Babu played a pivotal role in Pernod Ricard’s decision to furnish corporate guarantees worth Rs 200 crore for loans obtained by other members of the cartel from HSBC Bank.

The ED’s money laundering case originates from an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which was initiated after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

