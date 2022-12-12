INDIALIFESTYLE

HC grants time to Delhi Golf Club to place on record amended bylaws on plea by Khasi tribe woman

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to Delhi Golf Club to place on record the latest amended bylaws on a plea filed by a Khasi tribe woman challenging the Club’s decision to ask her to leave the club due to her attire.

On December 5, counsel for the club had submitted that an apology had been given to the woman. Responding to that, counsel for the woman, Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover had contended that the affidavit submitted by them said that they have not apologised.

Counsel for the club had said that he has been engaged in the matter and will seek instructions as there were issues with maintainability as well.

However, Monday, the Club’s counsel submitted that one apology has already been given.

Adv Grover contended that it was not an apology and they were saying that it was a mistake of an employee, but the employee has followed their bylaws, and it is written in there.

Counsel for the Club submitted that the bylaws have been amended in 2017.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 20.

20221212-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin to be sworn in as CM along with 33 ministers...

    Isotopes in rhino horn: Phase 1 successful, next phase begins

    Kerala HC extends stay given to MediaOne TV channel, asks for...

    Flood-battered Maha’s toll climbs to 112, 99 missing (Ld)