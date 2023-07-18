INDIA

HC judge seeks explanation from Railways for poor service

NewsWire
0
0

Justice Gautam Chaudhary of Allahabad High Court has called for an explanation from the erring officials, GRP personnel and pantry Car manager for the inconvenience caused to him during his train journey on July 8 from New Delhi to Prayagraj. 

In a letter sent from Ashish Srivastava, registrar protocol, to the General manager Northern Central Railways, he has said that the said train was late by more than three hours and despite repeated communication with the TTE, no GRP personnel or pantry car attendant came to meet the judge for providing refreshments.

When he called the manager of the pantry car, the call was not picked up.

The letter further said that the judge had desired that an explanation may be called from erring officials of the railways, GRP, pantry car for dereliction of duty.

The explanation should be sent to the High Court so that it can be placed before the judge for his perusal.

2023071841404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to announce and award India’s cleanest cities

    Goa to construct more six dams

    UK public sector workers offered pay rise after prolonged strikes

    Over 200 human pathogenic diseases worsen by climate change: Study