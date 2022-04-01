INDIA

HC nod to reopening five floors of Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the reopening of five floors of the mosque premises in the Nizamuddin Markaz for offering prayers during the coming Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

The Markaz has remained shut since March 3, 2020, following a spurt in Covid-positive cases in the premises.

On March 16, the HC had allowed the opening of the mosque for people with the same terms and conditions in view of the Shab-e-Barat.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, while allowing the plea of the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to ease restrictions during Ramzan, asked them to ensure the strict follow up of Covid protocols and social distancing norms.

It also made it clear that no lectures can take place on the premises including “Tablighi activities” and directed that only prayers can be offered. It further directed the management to monitor the crowd with CCTV cameras on each floor.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has asked the Markaz’s management to re-install the “missing CCTV camerasa at the entrance and the exit gates as well as the staircase of each floor”.

On March 16, while permitting the worshippers for Shab-e-Barat, the court had said: “Once they say that they will maintain Covid protocol, then it is fine. It should be left to the wisdom of the devotees.”

However, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines, only less than a hundred people can be allowed on each floor.

20220401-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vehicular movement resumes on KMP expressway after farmers end blockade

    SC refuses to take up SCBA challenge to its hybrid hearing...

    2 Cr vaccinated from Covid in TN: Govt

    Suresh Gopi’s ‘salute’ controversy rages as Cong stages protests