The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea seeking direction for regulation of ‘mushrooming’ illegal pet shops in the national capital.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleged that complete inaction and abdication of statutory duties of the authorities are leading to unnecessary pain and suffering and cruelty to animals.

Seeking the response of the city government in the matter, a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta granted six weeks to the respondent to file an affidavit in the matter and posted for further hearing on July 14.

In the plea, petitioner Dr. Asher Jesudoss and other animal lovers contended that illegal pet shops have been increasingly mushrooming all across Delhi, which keeps animals — domesticated animals as well as wildlife from India and abroad — in utterly unhygienic conditions.

“The non-implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018 is a complete dereliction of duty by the respondents (authorities), and by doing so, the respondents’ actions are affecting animal welfare negatively and preventing the compliance of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” it said.

“The Pet Shop Rules statutorily obligate the formation and functioning of State Animal Welfare Boards, which play a regulatory role overseeing animal trade and breeding, including the registration of pet shops. Despite the notification of the Pet Shop Rules as far back as in 2018, the respondents have blatantly ignored their responsibilities and have failed to register even a single pet shop in Delhi to date,” it read.

