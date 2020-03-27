HC notice to Chandigarh Admin for relaxing lockdown

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday issued notice of motion to the Chandigarh Administration and others for relaxing the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) through video conference, a bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and R.K. Jain posted the matter for next hearing on Sunday.

Earlier, doctors at the prestigious PGI hospital here had slammed the Administration for its decision to allow daily relaxation in the lockdown from Saturday, saying it was a retrograde step.

“We just now came to know that the Chandigarh Administration is allowing opening all the shops related to chemists, vegetables, fruits, meat and grocery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day,” a statement by Faculty Association of PGIMER General Secretary Arun Bansal said on Friday.

“We, the medical fraternity and the Faculty Association of PGIMER, Chandigarh, strongly oppose this step. This will defeat the purpose of social distancing and quarantine. It will be impossible to maintain social distancing when the shops are open.

“The medical fraternity is struggling to ensure steps to contain the spread of the virus, arrange personal protective equipment for the healthcare staff, arrange special wards and ICUs for the impending epidemic. The only way to contain this virus is by prevention. In no way will we be able to handle this disease if it reaches the proportion of countries like Italy, China, etc,” he said.

The decision to open all essential item shops was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of V.P. Singh Badnore, Governor, Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, here on Friday.

A 22-year-old youth from Chandigarh and a 40-year-old woman from nearby Mohali tested positive on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the tricity to 14.

