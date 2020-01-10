HC notice to Goa govt over recovery from EDM event

Panaji, Jan 15 (IANS) The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government while hearing a petition that sought recovery of Rs 1.5 crore security deposit from organisers of electronic dance music festival held in Goa in 2017.

Justice Satish Sonak asked the Goa Chief Secretary to explain via an affidavit as to how much money was due to the state government from the organisers of the EDM festival.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by one Trajano Da’Mello. The petitioner asked why the state authorities had not recovered Rs 1.5 crore security deposit from the EDM event organisers.

The case will now be heard on January 28.

In December, the court had directed the organisers of another EDM festival Sunburn Klassique to deposit pending dues with the state government.

–IANS

maya/pcj