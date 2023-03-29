INDIALIFESTYLE

HC questions J’khand govt over vacant posts in constitutional institutions

NewsWire
0
0

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday sought answers from the state government on vacancies of chairpersons and members in about 12 constitutional institutions including the Children’s Commission, Information Commission, Human Rights Commission, Police Complaint Authority and Lokayukta.

The court said that if the state government does not take any action on filling these posts, then it will issue guidelines in this regard.

The state government has asked for time to file its reply.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra heard the public interest litigation (PIL) of the Advocate Association.

On behalf of the Association, Advocate Naveen Kumar told the court that for almost 4 years, no work is being done in these constitutional institutions due to vacancies and the lawyers working there have been facing problems due to lack of work.

Advocate Rajeev Sharma added that there is neither a chairman nor a member in the State Information Commission.

He stated that an advertisement to fill these posts was released in 2020, however no appointments have been made till date.

The next hearing has been scheduled for April 19.

20230329-163203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 1 cr of real estate firm

    Karnataka estimates Rs 15,134 cr revenue deficit in 2021-22 (Ld, correcting...

    76% of young Indians dream of a self-funded wedding

    Feted in Bihar House, Patna rickshaw-puller a pro at mimicking VIPs,...