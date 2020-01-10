HC refuses to set aside death warrant against Nirbhaya convict

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to set aside the death warrant issued against Nirbhaya death row convict Mukesh.

A division bench of the court presided by Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Saihgal asked counsel of the petitioner Mukesh to approach the trail court and apprise the trial court about the new developments that have taken place recently after the January 7 order.

“Apprise the trial court about the mercy plea pending,” the bench said.

Advocates Rebecca John and Vrinda Grover appearing for Mukesh showed their agreement to the observation and said that they are approaching the Patiala House Court very soon.

The court observed that trial court while passing the order on January 7 observed that there was no curative or mercy petition pending in any forum.

