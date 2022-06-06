INDIA

HC refuses urgent listing of plea against ASI’s order stopping worship at Qutub Minar mosque

NewsWire
0
2

A vacation bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday refused an urgent listing of a petition challenging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order to stop the offering of ‘namaz’ at a mosque near Qutub Minar.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Ohri and Poonam A. Bamba said that there was no urgency in hearing the matter, denying the Delhi Waqf Board’s request.

Last week, a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi also refused urgent hearing in the matter.

On May 24, a lower court had reserved the appeal against the dismissal of a suit seeking restoration of the Hindu and Jain temples and the deities at the Qutub Minar complex.

The verdict in the matter will be delivered on June 9.

Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra of Saket Court had earlier observed that the ‘deity at the Qutub Minar Complex has survived for 800 years without any worship’, and “let it survive in that way”. He said this during the hearing of the appeal challenging the rejection of a suit alleging that the Quwwat-uL-Islam Masjid situated within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli was built in place of a temple complex.

20220606-142806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSUI defeats ABVP in Varanasi university polls

    Andhra scraps interview process for public service exams

    Security guards beat up resident in Noida high rise

    Imran Khan is the new Nazi of Asia