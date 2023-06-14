The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva inside a courtroom in the Lucknow district court on June 7.

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Jaspreet Singh rejected the PIL, observing that it expects the special investigation team (SIT) to submit a proper report.

Local lawyer M.L. Yadav had filed the PIL petition.

Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra appeared before the court on behalf of the state government.

During the hearing of the PIL, Mishra apprised the court that the state government had constituted a SIT to probe the incident.

“Three senior IPS officers are part of the SIT and the incident took place only six days ago,” Mishra told the court.

The SIT is likely to submit its report to the state government in the next 48 hours.

“The court has disposed of the petition with permission to again approach the court if the SIT’s probe is not satisfactory,” said advocate M.L. Yadav who had filed the PIL petition.

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead inside the SC/ST courtroom in the district court by assailant Vijay Yadav.

20230614-061604