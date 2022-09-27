INDIA

HC reserves order on plea against UP CM for Alwar speech

The Allahabad high court (HC) has reserved its judgment on a petition seeking direction from the court for registering a complaint against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged “objectionable speech” delivered by him during an election campaign in Rajasthan’s Alwar in 2018.

Hearing a petition filed by one Naval Kishore Sharma of Mau, the order was passed by Justice Samit Gopal after hearing petitioner’s counsel Mohammed Iftekhar Faroqui and on behalf of the state, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, Government Advocate S.K. Pal and Additional Government Advocate A.K. Sand.

According to the petitioner, Adityanath had delivered a speech during an election campaign in Alwar district, which according to the petitioner had hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

Earlier, the petitioner had filed a complaint case in this connection before the Mau district court, which was rejected. Therefore, he filed the present petition before the HC challenging the order of the lower court and requesting it to direct for the registration of a complaint case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the speech.

20220928-045203

