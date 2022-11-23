INDIALIFESTYLE

HC seeks Centre’s response on couple’s plea for release of deceased son’s sperm sample

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi high court has sought the Centre’s response on an elderly couples plea for the release of the frozen semen sample of their deceased son. The petitioners’ son succumbed to cancer in September two years ago. However, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital – where the deceased underwent treatment – had told the court in February this year that there is no law or legal proceedings in the country to release frozen samples of the semen of an unmarried male to his legal heirs.

Justice Yashwant Varma impleaded the Central government as a party in a plea moved by the deceased’s parents last year seeking a direction for the handover of their son’s frozen semen sample to them by the hospital.

Following the demise of their son, they are the sole claimants of his remaining bodily assets, and the hospital’s action of denying them access to the semen sample seems to be violative of their rights.

Issuing notice to the Centre, the court has listed the matter for further hearing in January 2023, after observing that its ruling could have an impact on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021.

While the deceased was undergoing treatment, the doctors at the hospital informed them that the treatment of cancer may lead to infertility. Therefore, he decided to preserve his sperm in an IVF lab at the hospital in June 2020. In order to carry on their son’s legacy, the couple approached the hospital asking for the release of their son’s sperm. However, the hospital refused stating that there is no clear direction from the state in this regard.

20221123-191204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I would have said ‘No’ to entry of 8 Congress MLAs:...

    Socialism-Mamata Banerjee wedding was a low key affair

    India’s new Covid vax candidate can withstand 100 degrees C

    Nilgiris gives first vaccine dose to its total tribal populace