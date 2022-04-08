The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Delhi government and others on a plea seeking directions to increase the number of labour courts and industrial tribunals and also to appoint Presiding Officers in vacant positions there.

Issuing notice, the bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla slated the matter for further hearing on May 18.

According to the petitioner Labour Law Association, the chronic problem of vacant labour courts and industrial tribunals in Delhi has consequently led to unnecessary delays in the disposal of disputes and an increase in the pendency of disputes.

Such delay and prolonged pendency cause undue hardships to the litigants, and also adds to the agony of the parties, especially the poor litigating workmen, argued advocates Rajiv Aggarwal and Meghna De, while appearing for the petitioner.

As per the plea, against the sanctioned strength of 10 labour courts and 3 industrial tribunals, the respondents unmindfully reduced labour courts and industrial tribunals without any prior information to any of the stakeholders.

In 2017, when the labour courts and industrial tribunals were shifted from Karkardooma District Court Complex to the Dwarka District Court Complex, there were 9 labour courts and 2 industrial tribunals functional.

However, suddenly after eight months, only five labour courts and one industrial tribunals were functional, it said.

The petitioner pointed out that even now, there are only 9 labour courts and 2 industrial tribunals functional, which is still less than the sanctioned strength.

