The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the city government on a plea moved by a woman to allow her to carry out the IVF process of the frozen embryo, preserved before the Covid pandemic in 2020, without further delay.

As per the woman’s plea, she was undergoing infertility treatment at a private hospital here.

On November 20, 2020, in vitro fertilization (IVF) was advised by the doctors and after the process, the embryos were frozen on November 28, 2020, initially for three months, till February 28, 2021. However, her life changed first with the the outbreak of Covid second wave which delayed the process and the woman lost her husband on April 29, 2021, which further delayed the process for another year, and in the meanwhile, the freezing of embryo also got extended.

Later, when she was mentally prepared to continue the IVF process, she faced different legal hurdles and the hospital informed her about the permission from the authorities concerned.

She approached the city government in the matter with the relevant documents, however, even after the passing of two months, she was not got any permission to carry on the treatment.

“The last hope and memory of the petitioner’s late husband are alive in the form of the embryo that is preserved and can be implanted in her womb through which a child can be born and come into this world,” read her plea.

A single-bench of Justice Yashwant Varma sought the response of the city government in the matter and slated for further hearing on October 13.

