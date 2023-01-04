INDIA

HC seeks Delhi Police status report on complaint of crowds outside UNHCR office

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the city police on a plea by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association about foreigners gathering frequently outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the posh south Delhi locality.

The association alleged that due to the UNHCR office located in B Block, the entire road is blocked by a big gatherings, inconveniencing local residents who are unable to commute.

In response to the association’s argument, a bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the city police and said that the clear status of the road, as stated in an order made in response to an earlier petition, be preserved.

“Issue notice to Delhi Police. It shall be ensured that the status, as recorded in the order dated September 7, 2021, which specifically notes the submission that the road outside the UNHCR building has been cleared, is maintained,” she said.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on February 9.

The association had first filed a separate petition on the same problem, according to the petitioner’s counsel, and that suit was dismissed in September 2021 after the road in front of the UNHCR offices was cleared. However, in October, the crowds started again as it became a protest site.

When the court was informed there were no longer protestors outside the UNHCR offices and the petitioner might approach the court again if necessary, the petition was withdrawn.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, had stated in its status report that the protest by Afghan refugees had been dispersed from the UNHCR Office.

The Delhi government and police were earlier directed by the HC to make sure that the number of Afghan citizens protesting outside the UNHCR office in order to obtain refugee status is appropriately decreased and that the demonstrators are strictly made to adhere to Covid-19 protocol.

20230104-183606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Brands Limited and Rahul Mishra collaborate through Joint Venture

    Jai completes dubbing for his part in ‘Yenni Thuniga’

    After terror threats, 5 local journalists resign in Kashmir

    Public cloud services market in Asia-Pacific to reach $165.2 bn