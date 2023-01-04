The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the city police on a plea by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association about foreigners gathering frequently outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the posh south Delhi locality.

The association alleged that due to the UNHCR office located in B Block, the entire road is blocked by a big gatherings, inconveniencing local residents who are unable to commute.

In response to the association’s argument, a bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the city police and said that the clear status of the road, as stated in an order made in response to an earlier petition, be preserved.

“Issue notice to Delhi Police. It shall be ensured that the status, as recorded in the order dated September 7, 2021, which specifically notes the submission that the road outside the UNHCR building has been cleared, is maintained,” she said.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on February 9.

The association had first filed a separate petition on the same problem, according to the petitioner’s counsel, and that suit was dismissed in September 2021 after the road in front of the UNHCR offices was cleared. However, in October, the crowds started again as it became a protest site.

When the court was informed there were no longer protestors outside the UNHCR offices and the petitioner might approach the court again if necessary, the petition was withdrawn.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, had stated in its status report that the protest by Afghan refugees had been dispersed from the UNHCR Office.

The Delhi government and police were earlier directed by the HC to make sure that the number of Afghan citizens protesting outside the UNHCR office in order to obtain refugee status is appropriately decreased and that the demonstrators are strictly made to adhere to Covid-19 protocol.

