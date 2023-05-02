INDIA

HC seeks reply from J’khand Assembly over separate room for Namaz in its premise

NewsWire
0
0

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state Assembly to file a response on why a separate room was allotted for offering Nawaz in its premise.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra verbally asked the Assembly the basis on which the decision for allotment of a room for offering Namaz was given.

The matter will now be heard on May 18.

The petition has been filed by one Ajay Kumar Modi. Advocate Naveen Kumar argued on his behalf.

In 2021, a room was allotted for the minorities in the Jharkhand Assembly building to offer Namaz.

20230502-190803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN’s plan for derelict oil tanker off Yemen still needs $16mn

    Punjab Guv, CM review preparedness along Pakistan border

    J&K CS reviews progress of vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway projects

    5G to drive connected cars as telematics control unit sales break...