INDIA

HC seeks response from Jharkhand govt on rape victim seeking abortion

NewsWire
0
0

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state government while hearing a petition filed by a 19-year-old rape victim, seeking abortion. The girl is 28 weeks pregnant and visually challenged.

The court had on September 9 asked the management of Ranchi’s Medical College RIMS to constitute a medical board for this and submit a report. On Tuesday, the medical board of RIMS said in the report submitted to the court that safe abortion is not possible.

In such a situation, the court has asked the state government to consult RIMS and the advocates of the victim and tell them what can be done in this matter. The next hearing will be held on Wednesday.

On behalf of the state government, the court was told that arrangements would be made for the girl to stay at the women’s shelter in Ramgarh.

The victim, who comes from the tribal community, is a resident of Nagdi in Ranchi. Her father is a rickshaw driver. Her mother has passed away. When her father had gone to work, a person raped her after finding her alone in the house. Because of this she is 28 months pregnant. The girl was raped in 2018 as well and the case related to this is going on in the lower court.

The second incident of rape happened this year. Recently, her medical examination was done at the Community Health Centre after which she was informed that she was 28 weeks pregnant.

She comes from a below the poverty line family. There is neither electricity nor gas in her house. She doesn’t even have money for her treatment. In such a situation, she has filed a petition in the court demanding safe abortion and proper living arrangements.

20220913-205606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agra Metro will be most environment-friendly: MD

    Delhi: Groom’s aunt suffers gunshot injury in celebratory firing

    SC junks bail plea by Amrapali Group’s ex-CFO

    Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Quad leaders to meet virtually