The Allahabad high court stayed the transfer of Uttar Pradesh Police constable Manoj Kumar, who got transferred to Ghazipur district from Firozabad, after he highlighted “sub-standard” quality of food served at the staff mess in Firozabad police lines.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on a petition filed by the policeman, challenging his transfer from Firozabad to Ghazipur, and directed the state government to file its reply by the next date of hearing in the case.

A video in which Kumar was purportedly complaining about “poor quality of food” had gone viral in August this year. He had come on to the highway outside the Reserve Police Lines with his plate of dal and roti and complained about the food quality.

The petitioner’s counsel said, “The transfer order of petitioner reveals that the order was on administrative grounds. However, the same was done as the petitioner had protested against the sub-standard food being served in the mess at Firozabad Police Lines, and thus on that protest, the petitioner has been transferred to Ghazipur.”

The court said, “Considering the submissions, the matter requires consideration. The respondents are directed to file the counter-affidavit within four weeks. The petitioner will have four weeks thereafter to file the rejoinder affidavit. The case is listed on February 28.”

“Till the next date of listing, the transfer order (dated September 20, 2022) will not be given effect unless the petitioner has already joined at the new place,” the court added.

20221211-051204