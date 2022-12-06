INDIALIFESTYLE

HC summons Assembly Speaker over R’than Cong MLAs’ resignation

NewsWire
0
1

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday summoned the Assembly Speaker and the Secretary in connection with the resignations sent by the Congress MLAs on which any action is yet to be taken.

The Jaipur bench of the High Court sent notice to the Speaker and the Secretary while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rajendra Rathore, a BJP legislator from Churu who is the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Keeping in mind that the resignations of 91 Congress MLAs pending with the Speaker C.P. Joshi, Rathore had approached the court.

A bench of Justices M.M. Srivastava and Vinod Kumar Bharwani heard the PIL on Tuesday.

Rathore is representing this case.

He said: “The current government has lost the confidence of the House due to the collective resignation letter of the MLAs. Despite this, policy decisions are being taken by holding cabinet meetings. By not accepting the resignations, a situation of gross constitutional failure is being created. Legal intervention is necessary to stop this. There should be clarity on the constitutional crisis prevailing in the state since September 25.”

“The Divisional Bench has issued a notice of hearing after two weeks. Now, this matter has come under judicial review. I understand now that the appropriate decision will be made,” he added.

Now, the Speaker and Secretary of the Assembly will have to present their stand.

Till now, they have not decided on the course of action on these resignations even after the lapse of 70 days.

20221206-175205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Verdict paves way for endless litigation, more issues to be raked...

    Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth call for probe into TN student suicide

    6 killed as coal-laden truck overturns in UP

    Hindus, Muslims take out Tiranga Yatra in riot-hit Jahangirpuri (Ld)