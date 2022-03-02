HC to hear PIL against Delhi govt’s notification on DMRC MD’s post

The Delhi High Court would hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the notification issued by the Delhi government on the Managing Director post of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh has agreed to hear the matter on Thursday. According to the PIL, the notification is arbitrary and is violating the equality rights.

Challenging the last month’s notification issued by the city government, Upadhyay contended that as per the notice, tenure of the post of 5 years and the date of superannuation of 65 years is uniform for both internal and external candidates.

It said there is no provision for extensions of tenure at a later date.

“Requirements of tenure and superannuation are uniform for external and internal candidates. Thus, the external candidate must have 7 years of time left to reach the age of retirement while the job is only for 5 years. The external candidate is thus expected to retire at 63 years and not 65 years. It is evident that there is a mismatch or discrimination,” it said, adding that the notification is manifestly arbitrary, irrational, unfair and brazenly violates Articles 14, 16, 21.

The plea alleged that the Delhi government extended the tenure of the present Managing Director four times under the “garb” of non-availability of a suitable candidate but suddenly reduced the maximum age for applicants from other Metros such as Lucknow Metro, Chennai Metro, etc where candidates with desired skills are working at senior positions and could be potential applicants.

