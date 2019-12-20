HC turns down plea on shifting protesters from Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday turned down a plea seeking shifting of CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh area to some other place and removal of barricades and blockage in order to ease traffic movement in the connected area including DND flyway.

A division bench of the court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar dismissed the plea filed by IGNOU student Tushar Sachdev.

“Lakhs of people are suffering and it is also a issue for people in emergency. The protesters have put barricades and heavy stones on the side of the roads and are not even allowing pedestrians to pass. The protesters have also damaged the dividers and other public properties causing loss to the government exchequer,” the plea said.

–IANS

anb/kr