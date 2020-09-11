HCL announces AI Lab, collaborates with graphics giant Nvidia

Noida, Sep 11 (IANS) IT major HCL Technologies on Friday announced the launch of NEXT.ai, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab focused on upskilling engineers and architects using AI solutions across hardware and software.

The NEXT.ai lab will focus on emerging technologies to develop industry-specific AI solutions for customers pursuing digital transformation.

The areas of focus include computer vision, predictive modeling, failure analysis, optimisation, product intelligence, data engineering, data management and more.

Customers and partners can co-create proofs of concept and full-fledged, scalable and production-ready solutions in the lab, the company said in a statement.

“HCL’s NEXT.ai lab serves as a learning center for next-generation technologies and as an incubation zone for transformational business solutions,” said GH Rao, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies.

HCL also announced it has joined graphics giant Nvidia’s Partner Network (NPN), the US-based technology company’s partner programme, with plans to pursue expanded opportunities in the AI space.

“Collaborating with Nvidia will enable us to engineer high-performance and scalable solutions that deliver real business benefits to our customers,” Rao added.

NEXT.ai lab is powered by two Nvidia ‘DGX-1’ systems, which enables accelerated delivery of AI solutions.

“We are excited by the work HCL is doing to empower organizations in India with rich AI solutions to meet their business and technology requirements,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for Nvidia South Asia.

–IANS

na/